Lake Charles hosts LNG Gas Summit and Exhibition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles will be hosting the 18th World LNG Gas Summit and Exhibition beginning today, November 2, 2021.

The summit will be held through Thursday, Nov. 4.

Organizers say this year’s event is being held here because Lake Charles is the epicenter of the United States LNG movement.

The summit is the longest-running LNG and gas event in America and will be the first international conference held in Southwest Louisiana. It takes place at the golden nugget and will bring in more than 300 attendees.

It’s expected to generate over 250-thousand dollars for the Southwest Louisiana economy.

However, the conference is also causing a stir among community activists.

Activists plan to lead an outdoor press conference near the Golden Nugget this morning calling for federal, state, and local officials attending the summit to seek community input and quote, place people over profits. They say the event will also raise awareness around the devastation caused by the petrochemical industry and natural disasters in the area.

The activists also plan to provide a tour of areas damaged by severe weather that are still in recovery while new facilities are still proposed for construction and expansion. These projects include Magnolia, Cameron, Lake Charles, and Driftwood LNG.

