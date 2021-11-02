Lake Charles College Prep placed on lockdown

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep has been placed on lockdown again today, Nov. 2, 2021, due to more threats circulating on social media, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies are currently investigating the threats made towards LCCP on social media and have assigned extra deputies and a quick response team to the school as a precaution.

The situation follows yesterday’s lockdown of the school where a person posted to social media claiming they were going to shoot up the school Monday morning and threatened a specific teacher and anyone in their path.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it is released.

