Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Jackson was hospitalized in Washington, after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protesting living conditions on campus.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

