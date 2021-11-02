Inspiration for new DeRidder coffee shop born during Ironman training

Deridder, LA (KPLC) - In the shadows of the Beauregard Parish Courthouse, there’s a new coffee shop.

Flat Tire Coffee Company opened at the beginning of October. However, owner Sean Bryan doesn’t want the coffee shop to just be a place to grab a quick drink, he also wants it to serve as an inspiration to those in the community.

“The coffee shop was born out of the training,” said Bryan, who competed in three Ironman competitions in October. “We ride our bicycles on the road, post-hurricane, training for Ironman Florida last year. We kept getting flat tires. What are we supposed to do? Flat tires happen. I’d say I sure wish I had a cup of coffee. It’s raining, it’s cold back in March or April, so you know...Flat Tire Coffee Company. We needed a theme, we love this, we love the coffee, so it kind of worked out together and played well.”

The beauty is in the details. Everything from the decor to the coffee is there for a reason, but it’s also a team effort.

“The support that I get from these people, we have to support them first,” Bryan said. “If we don’t take care of our team, our people, our product, we don’t plan properly, we can’t serve, we can’t have a good product. That definitely has to come first.”

Bryan said that he never would have started competing in Ironman competitions if it wasn’t for his wife signing him up for a 5k.

