50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Inspiration for new DeRidder coffee shop born during Ironman training

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deridder, LA (KPLC) - In the shadows of the Beauregard Parish Courthouse, there’s a new coffee shop.

Flat Tire Coffee Company opened at the beginning of October. However, owner Sean Bryan doesn’t want the coffee shop to just be a place to grab a quick drink, he also wants it to serve as an inspiration to those in the community.

“The coffee shop was born out of the training,” said Bryan, who competed in three Ironman competitions in October. “We ride our bicycles on the road, post-hurricane, training for Ironman Florida last year. We kept getting flat tires. What are we supposed to do? Flat tires happen. I’d say I sure wish I had a cup of coffee. It’s raining, it’s cold back in March or April, so you know...Flat Tire Coffee Company. We needed a theme, we love this, we love the coffee, so it kind of worked out together and played well.”

The beauty is in the details. Everything from the decor to the coffee is there for a reason, but it’s also a team effort.

“The support that I get from these people, we have to support them first,” Bryan said. “If we don’t take care of our team, our people, our product, we don’t plan properly, we can’t serve, we can’t have a good product. That definitely has to come first.”

Bryan said that he never would have started competing in Ironman competitions if it wasn’t for his wife signing him up for a 5k.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 9 by 4:30 p.m., and the deadline to...
Absentee ballot deadlines for Nov. 13 election
COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 2, 2021
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
Houma officers fatally shoot ‘disturbance’ suspect
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Monday investigated a possible threat at LCCP.
Lake Charles College Prep placed on lockdown