Four arrested for alleged connection to Leesville vehicle fire

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a vehicle fire and subsequent insurance claim for the fire damage, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The Savage Forks Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire located near the 700 block of Section Line Road in Leesville in the early morning hours of May 25, 2021, according to Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal public affairs director Ashley Rodrigue.

Firefighters arrived to find a luxury sedan on fire on the side of the road, and the vehicle also appeared to have bullet holes in it, Rodrigue said.

Rodrigue said following an assessment of the scene, including collecting evidence, state fire marshal deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned Sakia Harris borrowed the vehicle from her mother, Catherin Hudge, to travel out of the area, according to Rodrigue.

It was later learned that Harris crashed the vehicle, and in an attempt to conceal the crash damage, she solicited the help of her boyfriend, Emanuel Mosely, to set the vehicle on fire, according to Rodrigue.

Rodrigue said deputies obtained evidence indicating the Hudges filed an insurance claim for the fire damage despite knowing the true nature of the fire’s cause.

Warrants were then obtained for the four and they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to Rodrigue.

According to Rodrigue, they have been accused of the following:

· Sakia Harris, 18, was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on Oct. 27 on one count each of simple arson; criminal conspiracy; obstruction of justice; and hit and run.

· Emanuel Mosley, 21, was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail, on Oct. 27, on one count each of simple arson; obstruction of justice; and illegal use of a weapon.

· Catherine Hudge, 36, and Antonio Hudge, 40, were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on Oct. 29 on one count of insurance fraud.

