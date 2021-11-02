FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant weather on the way out tomorrow as rain and colder temperatures arrive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures will again greet you as wake up on the cool side with lower 50s across all of Southwest Louisiana this morning under clear skies with calm winds. Fog should again not be a huge issue, although visibilities in a few spots are a little lower than yesterday, so you may encounter some patchy fog in outlying area. Once the sun rises, temperatures shoot up quickly, topping out again in the upper 70s this afternoon. If you plan to wear a jacket, make sure to also have on your short sleeves as we get back into the warmer feel quickly today.

A few clouds begin moving in tonight as temperatures again drop into the 50s overnight and clouds really begin to thicken up quickly through the day Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. The best chance of rain tomorrow will arrive by early evening as the front moves through, dropping temperatures into the lower 50s with additional rounds of showers through the first half of the day Thursday on the back side of the front. That will make for a raw day on Thursday as temperatures remain stuck in the 50s all day! No severe weather is expected this week and rain amounts will be generally less than 1 inch.

Improving weather returns Friday but we start with lows in the 40s as the chilliest air of the season arrives. Even with the sunshine on Friday, highs only warm into the 60s during the afternoon. Heading into the weekend, we start with crisp clear skies and morning lows in the lower 40s Saturday. The weekend looks fantastic with plentiful amounts of sunshine and pleasant highs in the lower 70s. Remember to set your clocks back before going to bed Saturday night as we end Daylight Saving Time, giving us one extra hour of sleep Saturday night and also transitioning us to those earlier sunrises and sunsets!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.