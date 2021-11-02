Fire at PG’s Diner leaves just a shell of the building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What remained of PG’s Diner along Highway 14 went up in flames this morning. Many people driving to work saw the smoke billowing, and called in the fire.

Lake Charles Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 8:55 this morning and arrived at 9 A.M. Twelve units and dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene to begin working to contain the flames.

A neighbor nearby says he just finished remodeling the building right next store to PG’s, and saw the abandoned restaurant go up in flames.

“I looked to the left and see smoke coming out of the chimney stack and was wondering if they were open. They’ve been closed for over a year,” said neighbor, Ronald Villarosa.

Villarosa was one of the first calls in this morning after he realized the building was on fire. He said him and another neighbor just saw smoke at first, but once they realized the severity of the situation they called it in immediately.

“He said ‘no I think the buildings on fire.’ so we called 911 and they responded,” Villarosa said.

“It just went up in flames. I was just worried about my building that I just got done remodeling.”

Jeremy LeBlanc with LCFD gave some specific information on the dispatch.

“8:55 we received notification of a fire taking place at PG’s Diner. Within 5 minutes Lake Charles fire crews were on the scene. We have a total of 12 units responding to extinguish the fire,” LeBlanc said.

Firefighters were out on the scene for hours, fighting the flames and smoke. Now, all that remains is a charred exterior, and the debris the fire left behind.

Even though the diner never opened back up after the hurricane, neighbors were heartbroken by the scene today. This could also be a wakeup call for many of the other abandoned buildings and restaurants that never opened back up post-Laura.

“They were doing some demo work around the building yesterday earlier, but I wouldn’t know how it started,” Villarosa said.

The fire is still under investigation, and authorities do not know what caused it yet, but we will continue to update as we get more information.

