50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fire at PG’s Diner leaves just a shell of the building

Abandoned restaurant engulfed in flames Tuesday morning
By Haley Weger
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What remained of PG’s Diner along Highway 14 went up in flames this morning. Many people driving to work saw the smoke billowing, and called in the fire.

Lake Charles Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 8:55 this morning and arrived at 9 A.M. Twelve units and dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene to begin working to contain the flames.

A neighbor nearby says he just finished remodeling the building right next store to PG’s, and saw the abandoned restaurant go up in flames.

“I looked to the left and see smoke coming out of the chimney stack and was wondering if they were open. They’ve been closed for over a year,” said neighbor, Ronald Villarosa.

Villarosa was one of the first calls in this morning after he realized the building was on fire. He said him and another neighbor just saw smoke at first, but once they realized the severity of the situation they called it in immediately.

“He said ‘no I think the buildings on fire.’ so we called 911 and they responded,” Villarosa said.

“It just went up in flames. I was just worried about my building that I just got done remodeling.”

Jeremy LeBlanc with LCFD gave some specific information on the dispatch.

“8:55 we received notification of a fire taking place at PG’s Diner. Within 5 minutes Lake Charles fire crews were on the scene. We have a total of 12 units responding to extinguish the fire,” LeBlanc said.

Firefighters were out on the scene for hours, fighting the flames and smoke. Now, all that remains is a charred exterior, and the debris the fire left behind.

Even though the diner never opened back up after the hurricane, neighbors were heartbroken by the scene today. This could also be a wakeup call for many of the other abandoned buildings and restaurants that never opened back up post-Laura.

“They were doing some demo work around the building yesterday earlier, but I wouldn’t know how it started,” Villarosa said.

The fire is still under investigation, and authorities do not know what caused it yet, but we will continue to update as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
The Savage Forks Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire located near the 700 block of...
Four arrested for alleged connection to Leesville vehicle fire
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
LSP: Houma officer fatally shoots man who charged at them with screwdriver
Former Pres. Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 is at Chennault International Airport to undergo...
Former Pres. Trump’s personal plane being serviced at Chennault International Airport