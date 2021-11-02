COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available to children this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new week could mean younger children getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for the first time. Last week the F.D.A. voted to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11.

The shot will likely be available to eligible children across the country this week. Many parents still have questions and concerns about the kid-friendly vaccine.

Boudreaux’s New Drug Store will be one of the few places in Southwest Louisiana that will provide the kid-friendly vaccine.

Boudreaux’s has 800 doses of the child-friendly COVID vaccine in route, ready to administer next week.

“We plan to help the community as much as possible, and vaccinate as many children as possible because the more people that get vaccinated, children and adults, the more life can go back to normal,” said Boudreaux’s pharmacist, Tiffany Rutland.

Although, some parents in Southwest Louisiana are raising concerns about giving their children the shot.

“My concerns for the vaccines in children, and adults for that matter is there is simply not enough statistics, information, and that’s not something I’m willing to put into my child’s body,” said Odessa Jarneaux.

Jarneaux also raised concerns about possible long-term side effects caused by the vaccine.

She also said that she believes people should make the decision to, or not to get vaccinated based on their personal beliefs.

Jarneaux has three children and two step-children ages 3-12. She says she is not an anti-vaxer, and that all of her children are up-to-date on their vaccines, but she will not be giving them the COVID vaccine.

“If you have the vaccine, I respect that,” Jarneaux said.

“I’m not an anti-vaxer. I will pray for you and your health. I ask that you just do so much more research into it before giving it to your children.”

Tiffany Rutland says she believes the vaccine is safe, and will protect children against the virus.

“It’s been shown to be safe and effective for kids 12 and older, and then they did additional research for kids 5-11, and the research continues to show that it is safe and effective,” Rutland said.

Rutland adds that extensive research has been conducted over many years, from previous strains of the flu and similar viruses.

Rutland said that she plans to vaccinate her children, and that she believes the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in both children and adults. She adds that they have administered over 15,000 COVID-19 shots at Boudreaux’s, so she is confident that they can handle administering the kid-friendly COVID-19 shots.

The kid-friendly vaccine is Pfizer, and it is a smaller dose of the vaccine created for adults. It will be administered in two doses, just like the the adult vaccine.

