Chennault International Airport continues moving forward with plans for economic development

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Construction plans are taking off at Chennault International Airport.

“We have not missed a day of work, whether it’s because of COVID, because of the hurricanes, because of flooding, or for extreme cold weather,” executive director Kevin Melton said. “We’ve not stopped working here, and it’s all for a great cause.”

As one of Southwest Louisiana’s economic powerhouses, Melton explains that they are focused on remaining an active driver of economic development with plans of expansion.

“We’ve got millions of dollars of work that’s going on out here, and it’s focused on jobs,” Melton said.

This year alone, the airport has several projects in progress, including a readiness center for the National Guard and an air cargo facility.

“That’s a 10,000 square-foot, $4 million facility that’s going to help us break into the air cargo industry,” Melton said.

As well as a $2.5 million administrative building for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“They are going to continue to grow jobs, and this airport is going to be a great asset to their mission,” Melton said.

Chennault recently acquired 250-acres of land from the City of Lake Charles that was once Mallard Cove Golf Course, for which they already have plans.

“And out of that, we have already established a lease with Planet Construction.,” Melton said.

Their hard work has paid off. The airport was recently recognized as the Louisiana General Aviation Airport of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

