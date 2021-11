Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Vinton by Water District 10.

The following areas will be affected:

Hwy 109

Mitchell Rd.

Spell Rd.

Red Dean Rd.

Mockingbird Ln.

Bluebird Ln.

Mellowlark Ln.

Carlisle Rd.

Reed Rd.

Hampton St.

