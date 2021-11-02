Absentee ballot deadlines for Nov. 13 election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder to voters regarding the upcoming absentee ballot deadlines for the Nov. 13 election.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 9 by 4:30 p.m., and the deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday, Nov. 12 by 4:30 p.m., according to Ardoin.

Ardoin said requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in-person at the parish Registrar of Voters office.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status,” according to Ardoin.

Completed ballots can be returned to the parish Registrar of Voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member, according to Ardoin.

Ardoin said absentee ballots that were requested or received prior to the governor’s proclamation to reschedule fall elections will still count for the Nov. 13 election, and voters relying on mail service are encouraged to request, fill out and return their absentee ballots to their parish Registrar of Voters office right away.

Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on Election Day, according to Ardoin.

Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

The Secretary of State’s office offers THIS video with more information.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.