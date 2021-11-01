SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 31, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 31, 2021.

Hector Armando Carrera, 56, Tulsa, Oklahoma: Terrorizing; disturbing the peace; simple assault.

Michael Wayne Weatherall, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Savia Ann Richard, 51, Sulphur: Contempt of court; CDS production, manufacturing, distribution or possession with intent.

Keshawn Amari Scott, 18, Lake Charles: headlamps on motor vehicles; driver must be licensed; first-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Anna Lena Oliver, 25, Welsh: Entry or remaining after being forbidden; resisting an officer by force or violence; battery of a police officer.

Trevionne Jadon Wright, 28, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession; illegal carrying of a weapon during a commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer; windshield obscured; security required; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; owner to secure registration; proper display of temporary license tag.

Damon Chase Fontenot, 39, Pitkin: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia; CDS II possession; contempt of court.

