Sacred relics on display for All Saints Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s All Saints Day and one way local Catholics commemorate it is by visiting the sacred relics of saints and objects, such as the true cross of Jesus.

They are on display in the Ave Maria Hall at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception--about 100 relics of many saints --some well-known, others not nearly as much.

Dr. Linda LeBert Corbello says it’s inspiring to think of those who dedicated their lives to Christ.

“When I walked into that room there was the spirit of peace and safety, something that we really need in the world today. Each relic was displayed so beautifully, had a great biography of the saint. It just filled my spirit with their goodness,” she said.

The saints are people who lived and died in such a way that the living can learn from their courage and example. Some were martyred for their faith. Catholics do not worship them, but they do sometimes ask the saints for help and guidance.

“It’s just a great opportunity to reflect upon the lives of so many people that we as Christians try to emulate. It’s just a great opportunity to spend some quiet time here,” said Renee Reina, after visiting the relics.

For adults and younger people it’s a chance to learn more about those who came before.

“They believe that God is always with them and in a lot of ways helps them become more holy,” said Mason Vidrine.

His younger sister, Makenna, said “I think I was really inspired by the one that was Mary’s veil.”

One believer put it this way: “We need our saints more than ever these days.”

The relics can be viewed and honored in the Ave Maria Hall across the street from the Cathedral on Bilbo Street in Lake Charles. That’s until 7 p.m. Monday.

