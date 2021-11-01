50/50 Thursdays
Pack the Tent

Help fight hunger across Southwest Louisiana.
By Mari Wilson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You can help stock Abraham’s Tent with food for all of 2022!

Pack the Tent Food Drive will be held from from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday November 12, at Abraham’s Tent - 2424 Fruge Street in Lake Charles.

Abraham’s Tent serves hundreds of hot meals each and every day of the week to anyone in need

Here are a few requested items:

CLEANING SUPPLIES:

  • Dishwashing liquid
  • Bleach

PAPER PRODUCTS:

  • Bathroom tissue
  • Napkins
  • Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers
  • Paper, foam or plastic plates
  • Plastic cutlery

SEASONINGS:

  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Red Pepper
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onions – fresh and powdered

CANNED GOODS:

  • Tomato sauce
  • Green Beans
  • Pork & Beans
  • Black-eyed Peas
  • Cream of Chicken soup
  • Cream of Mushroom soup
  • Canned fruit of any kind
  • Any other canned vegetables

CONDIMENTS:

  • Mayonnaise
  • Mustard
  • Relish
  • Salad Dressings
  • Pickles

DRY GOODS:

  • Rice Pasta
  • Sugar
  • Flour

COOKING OIL:

  • Any type

OTHER:

  • Feminine hygiene products

