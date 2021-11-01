Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You can help stock Abraham’s Tent with food for all of 2022!

Pack the Tent Food Drive will be held from from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday November 12, at Abraham’s Tent - 2424 Fruge Street in Lake Charles.

Abraham’s Tent serves hundreds of hot meals each and every day of the week to anyone in need

Here are a few requested items:

CLEANING SUPPLIES:

Dishwashing liquid



Bleach



PAPER PRODUCTS:

Bathroom tissue



Napkins



Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers



Paper, foam or plastic plates



Plastic cutlery



SEASONINGS:

Salt



Black Pepper



Red Pepper



Garlic Powder



Onions – fresh and powdered



CANNED GOODS:

Tomato sauce



Green Beans



Pork & Beans



Black-eyed Peas



Cream of Chicken soup



Cream of Mushroom soup



Canned fruit of any kind



Any other canned vegetables



CONDIMENTS:

Mayonnaise



Mustard



Relish



Salad Dressings



Pickles



DRY GOODS:

Rice Pasta



Sugar



Flour



COOKING OIL:

Any type



OTHER:

Feminine hygiene products



