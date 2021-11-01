50/50 Thursdays
LSU is a heavy underdog to the Crimson Tide

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws a pass against LSU in the first half of an NCAA...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws a pass against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Las Vegas has absolute no faith in LSU when they visit Tuscaloosa on Saturday. They’ve installed the Crimson Tide as 28.5-point favorites over LSU.

The Tigers are 4-4 on the season. They’re coming off a disappointing loss at Ole Miss, 31-17.

Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the country according to the Associated Press poll.

Last time LSU was in Tuscaloosa, 2019, they beat the Tide, 46-41. The Tigers would go on to win a national title.

