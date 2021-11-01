LSU is a heavy underdog to the Crimson Tide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Las Vegas has absolute no faith in LSU when they visit Tuscaloosa on Saturday. They’ve installed the Crimson Tide as 28.5-point favorites over LSU.

The Tigers are 4-4 on the season. They’re coming off a disappointing loss at Ole Miss, 31-17.

Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the country according to the Associated Press poll.

Last time LSU was in Tuscaloosa, 2019, they beat the Tide, 46-41. The Tigers would go on to win a national title.

