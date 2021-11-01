50/50 Thursdays
At least 12 killed in traffic accidents statewide over weekend

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At least 12 people died in traffic accidents in Louisiana over the weekend, state police are reporting.

Since Friday night, Louisiana State Police investigated 10 fatal accidents resulting in the 12 deaths, according to Sgt. James Anderson.

The 12 fatalities only include accidents investigated by state police.

Those killed include a pedestrian, a motorcyclist and children, Anderson said. Several who died in crashes were not properly restrained, he said.

“Most crashes are preventable,” Anderson said in a news release. “Over and over again, we see distracted driving, impaired driving, and reckless driving as contributing factors in many of these crashes. Motorists are encouraged to put aside distractions while driving, never drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and to obey all traffic laws.”

State police also urge all occupants of vehicles to wear seatbelts.

