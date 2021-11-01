First Alert Forecast: Warming up for now, another cold front arrives later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected it was a nice and cool weekend across SWLA, and the weather remains nice still. But changes are underway as southerly winds have returned and that will bring the humidity back and keep temperatures warmer. Although with more humidity it usually feels cooler than it really is, so Tuesday morning will begin with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and the humidity will continue to slowly increase. Wednesday will see clouds beginning to move across the area ahead of the next front. And those clouds will likely hold temperatures in the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A strong cold front will move through SWLA late Wednesday or early Thursday and this will bring a good scattering of showers, but limited thunderstorm potential. Rain will likely begin before sunrise and continue off and on until the afternoon. At this point severe weather looks unlikely, but we will continue to monitor the situation and will keep you updated.

Once the front moves through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for morning lows for sure by Friday and remain there through Monday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s. And it is not impossible that we could see some upper 30s in northern areas if the winds go calm Saturday morning!

A warming trend will get under way early next week, but it will be a slow process and the weather should remain nice through at least Wednesday.

The long range computer models do show another significant front late next week, but that is still over a week away and subject to change.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.