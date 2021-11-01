50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the workweek with even cooler weather on the way

By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures start off again very pleasant as we start the workweek with widespread 40s and 50s across Southwest Louisiana under calm winds. You may need a light jacket as you head out the door this morning, but make sure to dress in layers as temperatures warm up quickly through the day, topping out in the upper 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds stay light through the day and humidity remains low, so it’s certainly another day that hopefully you are able to get outside and enjoy.

The cool feel will quickly return after sunset this evening as temperatures fall through the 60s and into the 50s again tonight under mostly clear skies and light winds. More sunshine returns for Tuesday with a similar forecast of highs in the upper 70s and easterly winds 5 to 15 mph through the day. Humidity begins to increase Tuesday night into Wednesday as clouds return ahead of our next cold front. The rain chances remain low through the day Wednesday but will be on the increase Wednesday night, especially late as our next cold front pushes through the area.

The good news at this point is that we are not expecting severe weather with our front this week, but lingering rain into Thursday morning will make for a rather raw start to the day as temperatures drop into the 50s and never recover as lingering showers and clouds through the day keep a chill in the air all day. Highs on Thursday stay in the 50s. Thursday morning will start a stint of all-out chilly weather as morning lows dip well into the 40s and return the area with sunshine through the day. Lows remain chilly through the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

