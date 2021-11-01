50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy at Rosepine named week 10’s TDL Game of the Week

The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Rosepine for the Eagles’ matchup against DeQuincy.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Rosepine for the Eagles’ matchup against DeQuincy.

Since 2004, Rosepine has led the series with a 9-4 record including last season’s 38-21 win.

The Eagles clinched a share of the district title last week with their win over Oakdale. A victory vs. DeQuincy would Rosepine their first outright title since 2018. The Eagles were once again paced on offense by quarterback Ethan Frey (251 yards per game) and running back Grant Ducote (184 yards per game) as the duo now has totaled 40 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, in DeQuincy, the Tigers have quietly put themselves in line for a possible district title as well. With a win over Rosepine, DeQuincy would share the district title with the Eagles. The Tigers are coming off a last-second 41-34 win over Vinton in the Big Cat Classic. Quarterback Reese Ashworth scored with 13 seconds left to give DeQuincy the lead and the win. Running back Taije Ceasar led the Tigers with 222 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

