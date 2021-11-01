COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 1, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
The LDH said the update on Monday, Nov. 1, includes a backlog of 674 cases reported to the state
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 and 76% of deaths from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 28.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 1,529 new cases.
· 8 new deaths.
· 271 patients hospitalized (36 fewer than previous update).
· 87% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 47 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 55 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 22 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).
· 36 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 27 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 13 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 10 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 37 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 7 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 35 active cases among staff members.
