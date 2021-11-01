Boil advisory issued for Tommy Lane

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 says it has issued a boil advisory for Tommys Lane, which is off of Opelousas Street.

The district said the reason for the advisory is a valve closure for construction that caused a loss of pressure.

The water district said it will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health

