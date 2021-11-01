50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory issued for Tommy Lane

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 says it has issued a boil advisory for Tommys Lane, which is off of Opelousas Street.

The district said the reason for the advisory is a valve closure for construction that caused a loss of pressure.

The water district said it will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health

