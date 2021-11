Boil advisory issued for parts of Dry Creek area

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for parts of the Dry Creek area.

According to district 3, the areas are as follows:

Residents between 5785 and 6889 Highway 113

Kenneth Collins

Blanchard

Gott

Inez Cole

Earl Barrett

Emma

Jimmy Barrett

Noah Reed

King

Tommy Campbell

Wisenbaker

Walter Singleton

Morrow Bridge

CM Farms

Matt Farmer

Ed King

