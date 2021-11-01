50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Are these Louisiana locations really haunted?

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

We take you on a tour of some of the most haunted spots in Louisiana
Are these Louisiana locations really haunted?
No complaints on the weather for Trick-Or-Treating
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine to start the week, cold front arrives by Thursday
The sheriff says the suspect has been arrested and there is no danger to the public.
Snapper Lane shooting investigation
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 30, 2021