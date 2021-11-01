Skip to content
50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Livestream
TV Schedule
Elections
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Community
Contests
About Us
Search
Homepage
Submit Photos
Download Apps
Watch Live
News
State
National
Spanish
Crime
Hometown Heroes
Vail of Silence
Jeff Davis 8
Coronavirus
Vaccine Locations
Weather
Rainfall Totals
Skycams
Hurricane Center
Fishing Forecast
River Stages
Sports
Sports Person of the Week
Two a Days
High School
Football
LSU
McNeese State
Elections
Health
COVID
Great Health Divide
Community
Gas Price Tracker
Heart of Louisiana
Contests
TV
TV Schedule
About Us
Latest Newscasts
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DCC
Press Releases
Advertisement
Are these Louisiana locations really haunted?
By
Jennifer Lott
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT
|
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings
Latest News
Are these Louisiana locations really haunted?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine to start the week, cold front arrives by Thursday
Snapper Lane shooting investigation
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 30, 2021