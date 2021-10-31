50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 30, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 30, 2021.

Abraham Handy, 64, Iowa: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; display of plates; direct contempt of court.

Travis Lamond Melbert, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $5,000; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Janice Diane Weeks, 56, Waco, TX: Disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Heidi Rachel Rorabaugh, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

David Dwayne Royster, 34, Lake Charles: Hit and run driving; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Trevina Dior Phillips, 31, Opelousas: Simple battery; disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; battery of a police officer.

Julie Ann Bourgue, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Charles Jerome Matthews, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment; aggravated assault with a firearm; simple battery; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.

Wilford Jones, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

Grindol Phoenix James, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.

Dohn Hamic Hoffpauir, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; violations of registration provisions, switched license plate (2 charges); tail lamps; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III.

