50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Heinz selling ‘tomato blood costume kit’ for Halloween

Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.
Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ketchup has long been used as a stand-in for blood in Halloween pranks. Now one company is capitalizing on it.

Heinz has rolled out a special edition “tomato blood” ketchup, along with a costume kit.

The so-called blood is regular old ketchup. But instead of suggesting it go on fries, the condiment maker is encouraging customers to slather it on necks, fingers and other appendages, saying, “If you have Heinz, you have a costume.”

Heinz is also selling a costume kit featuring the Halloween-themed ketchup, along with a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.

So good news if you’re still looking for a costume - a quick look in the fridge may be all you need.

The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo...
The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4...
Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series
Temperatures cooling into the overnight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine sticks around into Sunday, cool temperatures for Trick-Or-Treating
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden