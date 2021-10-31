FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine to start the week, cold front arrives by Thursday

Plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures arrive on Monday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The perfect ending to the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon as many locations have reached the middle to upper 70′s. For those heading out to do a little Trick-Or-Treating the weather won’t be of any concern as winds remain light with mostly clear skies, however you may need a light jacket or coat as temperatures fall quickly through the evening.

We look to see the perfect weather to cut the grass ahead of the cold front (KPLC)

For the rest of the evening expect sunshine to be the number one weather maker as high pressure sits overhead and remains firmly in control and that will set us up with a gorgeous end to the weekend. Much like last night once the sun begins to set temperatures will fall rather quickly with many areas in the lower to middle 60′s by late evening. We started this morning off in the middle to upper 40′s for many locations and it will remain chilly for Monday morning as well, but not as cool thanks to winds turning a little more easterly. As you wake up to head off to work and school expect temperatures to be in the upper 40′s for inland zones with lower 50′s closer to I-10. Sunshine will make a full return for our Monday with a carbon copy of Sunday as temperatures reach the middle to a few upper 70′s throughout the afternoon.

A dry start with a cold front arriving by late week (KPLC)

Our warmer afternoons will continue to stick around for the beginning of the week with middle 70′s likely each afternoon through Wednesday before bigger changes arrive for the end of the week. While we look to stay dry through Wednesday we’ll notice a slight increase in humidity each day as winds begin to turn back out of the east and eventually more southerly by Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Rain chances hold off until Wednesday night before shower and storm chances increase with signs of an even bigger cool down on the horizon. With this front the chances of strong to severe storms remains low with no issues other than some passing showers or storms. The one thing we’ll notice is the cooler air associated behind the front as models continue to show even cooler temperatures possible.

Showers and storms make a return by Thursday (KPLC)

Highs go from the middle 70′s on Wednesday to middle to upper 60′s to round out the week and really settle us into a Fall like pattern with chilly overnights. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the forecast and see how models handle the front moving closer to Tuesday as slight changes could be possible with our temperatures. If you love the cooler weather then the good news is that this pattern doesn’t look to change a whole lot as we remain at or below average over the next ten days. For now though enjoy the rest of the weekend and the beautiful start to the new week!

A quick half an inch of rain not out of the question over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

