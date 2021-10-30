UPS driver saves teen’s life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a case of being at the right place at the right time.

A local UPS driver is doing more than just making deliveries, he actually helped save someone’s life.

Nickolus Fowler has been delivering for UPS for 16 years and one October day started like any other.

But it soon changed and became a day he’d never forget.

Making his way from one house to the next.

“She came outside and said, “Hey” and I turned around to say, “have a good day” and she said, “I need your help,” said UPS driver Nickolus Fowler.

“My daughter’s in the house and she’s passed out and I can’t pick her up. I need your help. So, I turned around quickly and went into the house and saw her laying down and picked her up,” Fowler said.

Home security cameras captured the moment Fowler carried her limp body to the car.

You know, I have a daughter so all of this stuff went through my mind and it could’ve been my daughter so let me move quick and try to help out,” Fowler said.

There have been similar stories across the country of delivery drivers being in the right place at the right time.

But, Fowler never thought would be him.

“Man, I always see it on TV and I’m like what if that ever happened to me? What would I do? Would I freeze up, nervous and stuff like that but when it happened I didn’t think twice and stuff like that. It was just a reaction and then it happened and I was like man, I’m more into it then I thought I would’ve been. It just feels different,” Fowler said.

The Duhon’s call him a hero.

“We need more people like Nick in the world,” the Duhon’s said.

It was only a few minutes, but created a bond they’ll now share forever.

“He went to our house and knocked on our door a stranger that day and he left being a lifetime friend, he’s checked on Aubrie almost every day, asks how she’s doing,” Jennifer said.

Aubrie still suffers seizures and is undergoing testing to figure out exactly what’s causing them.

Nick continues to check in on her.

