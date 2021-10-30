SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 29, 2021.

Candice Rae Peloquin, 35, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Anthony Elfrem Reed, 35, Orange, TX: Theft of a firearm; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more.

Matthew Charles Degracia, 39, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.

Ashley Nicole Tolliver, 22, Orange, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Michael Tesko, 18, Vinton: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; hit and run driving; flight from an officer; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; all drivers must secure license.

Jonathin David Babineaux, 20, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property from $50,000 or more; criminal trespass; resisting an officer.

Justin Thomas Freeman, 31, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; parole detainer.

Michael William Barulich, 39, Bridge City, TX: Direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; monetary instrument abuse; forgery.

Dmitri William Buchanan, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; out of state detainer.

Timias Cortez Jackson, 25, Gabriel: Simple escape; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); instate detainer.

James August Vincent, 42, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; resisting an officer; direct contempt of court.

Talbatha Tanay Pope, 22, Humble, TX: Accessories after the fact.

