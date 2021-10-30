Severe storms damage Lake Charles apartment complex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Severe storms and tornadoes rattled the region Wednesday. The strength of the wind lofted this roof off an apartment unit on Broad Street and hurled a carport into a neighboring home. Surveillance video captures the line of wind and showers as it plowed through Claire Gardens Apartments.

“We started seeing the actual pots outside flew by so we ran in the bathroom and about five minutes later, Miss Belinda runs in and says my house is gone,” leasing manager, Claudette Price said.

“It was just an experience I wouldn’t wanna go through no more,” tenant Belinda Cox said.

A scary moment for a woman enjoying a Wednesday afternoon under her own roof.

“I was just sitting in the house and all of a sudden, the wind blew the roof off, it come through from my bedroom to my living room and broke the back wall out,” Cox said.

Meteorologists agree it’s difficult to determine if a brief tornado moved through the complex, but strong winds left that resident’s home looking like this.

“I said ‘what the heck is this?’ Cox asked. “I felt the wind when it passed by me, but I guess I didn’t realize until after they busted the wall out what was going on. Then I didn’t know what way to go.”

Reeling from the damage left behind, Cox is seen on surveillance video running towards the leasing office.

“I was really trying to get out of the house because I didn’t know if it was going to fall anymore or what?” Cox said.

“She said ‘I lost everything,’” Price explained. “She was crying and was visibly upset. So we walked outside and saw there was no roof on there. This was a brand new house. It had just been remodeled from Laura and she moved in because she lost her house from Laura.”

In the meantime, the leasing office is providing a new unit for Cox to aid in her recovery.

