50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Severe storms damage Lake Charles apartment complex

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Severe storms and tornadoes rattled the region Wednesday. The strength of the wind lofted this roof off an apartment unit on Broad Street and hurled a carport into a neighboring home. Surveillance video captures the line of wind and showers as it plowed through Claire Gardens Apartments.

“We started seeing the actual pots outside flew by so we ran in the bathroom and about five minutes later, Miss Belinda runs in and says my house is gone,” leasing manager, Claudette Price said.

“It was just an experience I wouldn’t wanna go through no more,” tenant Belinda Cox said.

A scary moment for a woman enjoying a Wednesday afternoon under her own roof.

“I was just sitting in the house and all of a sudden, the wind blew the roof off, it come through from my bedroom to my living room and broke the back wall out,” Cox said.

Meteorologists agree it’s difficult to determine if a brief tornado moved through the complex, but strong winds left that resident’s home looking like this.

“I said ‘what the heck is this?’ Cox asked. “I felt the wind when it passed by me, but I guess I didn’t realize until after they busted the wall out what was going on. Then I didn’t know what way to go.”

Reeling from the damage left behind, Cox is seen on surveillance video running towards the leasing office.

“I was really trying to get out of the house because I didn’t know if it was going to fall anymore or what?” Cox said.

“She said ‘I lost everything,’” Price explained. “She was crying and was visibly upset. So we walked outside and saw there was no roof on there. This was a brand new house. It had just been remodeled from Laura and she moved in because she lost her house from Laura.”

In the meantime, the leasing office is providing a new unit for Cox to aid in her recovery.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

The roof of a woman's unit was ripped off by the wind while she was inside.
Severe storms damage apartment complex
Some trick-or-treaters are having a “Healing Halloween” this year as children at Lake Charles...
Hospitalized children get a “Healing Halloween” treat
Some trick-or-treaters are having a “Healing Halloween” this year as children at Lake Charles...
Hospitalized children get a “Healing Halloween” treat
I-10 WB reopens at Toomey-Starks exit