Regional medical director clarifies information regarding COVID boosters

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As COVID booster shot eligibility expands, many may still have questions.

Supplemental doses are full doses given 30 days after the primary series of a vaccine has been completed.

“Supplemental doses are given because someone has severe immunocompromised,” said Region Five Medical Director, Lacey Cavanaugh. “So, maybe they have cancer, and they are on chemotherapy or they have diabetes.”

Boosters are also a type of third dose, but how long before you get a booster depends on what your primary vaccine was.

“If you first two shots were either Pfizer or Moderna, then we are recommending boosters at six months after you complete that primary series. For Johnson & Johnson, it’s only two months instead of six months after your primary dose,” Cavanaugh said.

The amount of booster dosage you receive also depends on the primary vaccine you were given. Dosage for Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are the same, as compared to Moderna.

“You get the normal dose. The same formulation as you got for the first two. If you choose to get Moderna for that third dose, Moderna is actually given at a half dose,” Cavanaugh said.

When it comes to eligibility, those who are 65 years and older currently qualify. For people between 18 to 64 years of age, booster shots are recommended under two circumstances.

“If you have a high-risk condition that puts you at risk of having a severe outcome from COVID-19 is the first reason. The second reason is if you work or live in an occupation or place where you could have frequent exposure to COVID-19,” Cavanaugh said.

