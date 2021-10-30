Hospitalized children get a “Healing Halloween” treat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some trick-or-treaters are having a “Healing Halloween” this year as children at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital are still getting their fill of treats.

One group from McNeese is bringing treat bags to them.

“We thought about the fact that maybe a lot of kids won’t be able to do anything for Halloween ‘cause they’ll either be sick or can’t really go out like that,” NaThya White said.

White is the chapter president for National Society of Leadership Success at McNeese State University.

She said her chapter members are hoping this will bring a smile to those who may be missing out on trick-or-treating.

“It’s Halloween candy goody bags as well as coloring books and crayons for the kids,” White said.

She adds that all the supplies used was donated by different individuals and organizations on campus.

“Most people don’t plan to come to the hospital to be admitted, so a lot of times they don’t bring things from home and for us to have those items here really helps with them being here in the hospital.” Gina Barnes said.

Barnes is the director of pediatrics and P-ICU at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, she said most kids don’t bring much with them when they are admitted so having coloring books gives them something to do.

“They like to do that when they’re here in the hospital,” Barnes said. “Some of them are confined to a bed, so activities like that are helpful and they enjoy doing them.”

Barnes adds that the staff is planning to dress up and encourages the children who are hospitalized during halloween to dress up on Sunday to celebrate the holiday.

