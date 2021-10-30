50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hospitalized children get a “Healing Halloween” treat

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some trick-or-treaters are having a “Healing Halloween” this year as children at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital are still getting their fill of treats.

One group from McNeese is bringing treat bags to them.

“We thought about the fact that maybe a lot of kids won’t be able to do anything for Halloween ‘cause they’ll either be sick or can’t really go out like that,” NaThya White said.

White is the chapter president for National Society of Leadership Success at McNeese State University.

She said her chapter members are hoping this will bring a smile to those who may be missing out on trick-or-treating.

“It’s Halloween candy goody bags as well as coloring books and crayons for the kids,” White said.

She adds that all the supplies used was donated by different individuals and organizations on campus.

“Most people don’t plan to come to the hospital to be admitted, so a lot of times they don’t bring things from home and for us to have those items here really helps with them being here in the hospital.” Gina Barnes said.

Barnes is the director of pediatrics and P-ICU at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, she said most kids don’t bring much with them when they are admitted so having coloring books gives them something to do.

“They like to do that when they’re here in the hospital,” Barnes said. “Some of them are confined to a bed, so activities like that are helpful and they enjoy doing them.”

Barnes adds that the staff is planning to dress up and encourages the children who are hospitalized during halloween to dress up on Sunday to celebrate the holiday.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

Some trick-or-treaters are having a “Healing Halloween” this year as children at Lake Charles...
Hospitalized children get a “Healing Halloween” treat
I-10 WB reopens at Toomey-Starks exit
It was then that Fowler was stopped by Jennifer Duhon.
UPS driver steps in to save teen having seizure
UPS driver saves teen’s life
VIDEO: UPS driver steps in to save teen having seizure