FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine sticks around into Sunday, cool temperatures for Trick-Or-Treating

Temperatures remain pleasant with Fall in the air on Sunday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fall has arrived to Southwest Louisiana as temperatures started this morning in the middle to upper 40′s and then sunshine quickly helped to warm us into the lower 70′s this afternoon. Good news is the clear weather will stick around heading into Sunday and will make the perfect evening for those heading out to Trick-Or-Treating. Changes are arriving by the middle of next week as our next cold front will swing through the area bringing showers and storms.

Chilly temperatures as the kids head our to Trick-Or-Treat (KPLC)

Evening plans will be just fine as we see clear skies and winds beginning to relax and that will mean temperatures will quickly cool so make sure to grab the jacket or coat before heading out the door. While we are seeing temperatures in the lower 70′s this afternoon by the time we reach the early evening we will be sitting in the middle 60′s for many locations. Expect a very similar start to our Sunday morning with many areas in the middle 40′s north of I-10 and upper 40′s for areas along and south of I-10, which is around 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Moving into Sunday sunshine will make a full return and that will help to warm us into the middle to upper 70′s for the afternoon so any outdoor plans you may have for Halloween or doing some Trick-Or-Treating the weather will be perfect. For those heading out a little later the temperatures will turn much cooler with most of us in the middle 60′s by the evening time-frame.

Over the course of the next 5 days temperatures remain close to average (KPLC)

Our weather pattern will remain largely the same heading into the new work week as high pressure sits close by and will slowly drift to the east with time bringing back our southerly winds. Temperatures each afternoon will remain very steady in the middle to upper 70′s through the middle of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll notice a slight increase in humidity as we head towards Tuesday with high pressure sitting farther to the east with a cold front beginning to approach from the west. While we stay dry for the most part on Wednesday a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out but better chances of rain will return as we head into Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday. The front will be a quick hitter with drier weather returning by Friday and another shot of cooler weather.

Our next cold front is already being watched by late next week (KPLC)

The question that we will have to watch is just how cool do temperatures turn behind the front next week as some models keep us in the middle to upper 60′s for the afternoons with chilly overnight temperatures. We’ll have to see how models trend throughout much of the week ahead but it definitely looks likely we see another shot of Fall weather. Thankfully we have plenty of sunshine and calm weather ahead for the next few days so make sure to get out and enjoy. Have a great Saturday evening and a wonderful Sunday and Halloween.

We do see a cold front bringing increased rain chances over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.