Two-vehicle accident Thursday morning claims life of Sulphur man

The fatality is still under investigation and the cause of the accident and seatbelt use are unknown at this time, according to authorities.(KWQC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Johnny Jones Road and Arthur Vincent Road Thursday morning claimed the life of a Sulphur man, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched near the intersection of Johnny Jones Road and Arthur Vincent Road in Sulphur at approximately 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, in reference to a two-vehicle accident, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

The preliminary investigation revealed a truck was traveling southbound and a car was traveling northbound, both on Johnny Jones Road, according to Vincent. 

Vincent said for reasons unknown at this time, one or both of the vehicle(s) crossed the center line and the vehicles collided head on.

The passenger in the car, Hunter W. Quarles, 20, of Sulphur, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Vincent.

The fatality is still under investigation and the cause of the accident and seatbelt use are unknown at this time, according to Vincent.

Vincent said it does appear speed played a factor in the accident, and in accordance with Louisiana state law, standard toxicology testing will be performed on both drivers, although impairment is not suspected.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and the driver of the car was transported to a hospital out of town with serious injuries, according to Vincent.

