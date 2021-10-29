50/50 Thursdays
Three Houston men arrested in Lake Charles in connection with ATM theft in Covington

Three arrested in connection with theft from ATM following traffic stop on I-10.
Three arrested in connection with theft from ATM following traffic stop on I-10.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities say $44,000, a ski mask, gloves, a firearm, and clothes matching the description of the suspects in an ATM theft in Covington, were found during a traffic stop on I-10 in Lake Charles.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D stopped an SUV near the Creole/Cameron exit on I-10 on Oct. 25, after receiving a tip it may have been related to thefts from ATMs in Calcasieu Parish, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The ATM theft in Covington happened earlier that day, she said.

The three occupants of the SUV, Trevon D. Chenier, 28, Javon D. Schoffield, 29, and Rodney E. Curry, 35, all of Houston, were arrested on one count each of illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000. Judge Clayton Davis set each of their bonds at $475,000. They are also being held on detainers from St. Tammany Parish.

Vincent said that after further investigation, Chenier is believed to have been involved in two more incidents involving ATMs in the Lake Charles area. He is a suspect in the theft of $128,000 from an ATM on La. 14 on Aug. 30, in which the safe was detached from the machine. He is also a suspect in the attempted theft from an ATM on Nelson Road on Sept. 30.

Chenier faces additional counts of attempted theft from $5,000 to $25,000; theft of $25,000 or more; simple criminal damage to property; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer by flight; and criminal conspiracy. Davis set an additional bond at $575,000.

The investigations are ongoing and more arrests are possible, Vincent said.

