Thousands of LC street signs still missing due to Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Many people came back from Hurricane Laura and found themselves somewhat disoriented as they drove around town.

That was not just from all the damage and missing landmarks, but because so many street signs were missing.

A large number of the signs have been restored but not all. Thousands of signs need to be replaced.

Generally, they are not the signs along major roads or intersections.

The first priority was safety and therefore replacing traffic control signs to prevent crashes.

“A lot of what happened immediately after the hurricane was for the protection and safety of the people on the roadway,” said John Cardone, Lake Charles City Administrator.

But many street signs are still missing, especially in residential neighborhoods.

Cardone says the city has hired a contractor to help get most of the signs back up.

“Traffic Control Products, who was awarded the job, and we anticipate them replacing the remainder of the signs, about six thousand of them, somewhere right at the end of the year,” said Cardone.

Most people have access to GPS (Global Positioning System,) but not everyone.

“Head northwest on Van Buren Street. Then turn right on McKinley,” instructs the voice on my phone giving directions.

Without GPS, I’d have no idea where McKinley is, because the sign is down.

Cardone urges people to call it in if they notice a sign missing.

“Call it in to City Hall and we’ll put it on the list. We’ll make sure that sign is attached to our inventory list to make sure it gets installed.”

He says to call the Mayor’s Action Line which is 491-1346.

Cardone says it’s important to replace the signs for emergency responders. He adds businesses and residents should make sure their address is visible.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.