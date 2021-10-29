Advertisement

TDL Week 9: Scores and highlights

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
  • Full scoreboard HERE.
  • Area standings HERE.
  • Send us your Friday Night Football pics HERE.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets and the Lake Charles College Prep TrailBlazers play for the District 4-3A title in tonight’s Game of the Week.

Undefeated Iowa (8-0, 3-0) is coming off its closest game of the year, a 31-28 win over Westlake.

LCCP (5-3, 3-0) - on a three-game winning streak - is playing for its fourth-straight district title.

Touchdown Live begins at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m., online only.

As always, send us photos of you showing your team spirit!

Latest News

Football

Cowboys hit the road for rivalry re-match vs. SLU

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Sports Person of the Week - Tag Stelly #SWLApreps #SPOTW

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Sports

Sports Person of the Week - Tag Stelly

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon A. Williams
Simply put, Stelly is a football player.

Football

LHSAA suspends West St. John, Mentorship following brawl

Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
The LHSAA has suspended both West St. John and Mentorship for week nine of the season following a brawl between the two teams on Oct. 22.

Latest News

Football

Five SWLA schools affected by new LHSAA classification numbers

Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Brady Renard
he LHSAA released the enrollment numbers for member schools Wednesday for the purpose of reclassification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The numbers were sent out ahead of the first classification meeting on Nov. 3.

Football

LCCP Football hit with one-year postseason ban by LHSAA

Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT
|
By Brady Renard
Lake Charles College Prep confirmed it has been ruled ineligible for the 2021 football postseason as the result of LHSAA sanctions. The school was not be forced to forfeit any games and no other sports are involved in the LHSAA’s ruling.

Football

With no playoff opportunity, LCCP hoping to end season with fourth-straight district title

Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
Livestream

LCCP excited for matchup with undefeated Iowa

Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
Football

SWLA Knights earn spot in 2021 ACEL State Championship

Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By Brady Renard
The Knights will be making their fifth-ever trip to the title game and will face Berchmans Academy at Tioga High School on Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Football

Brother Martin forfeits five victories over use of academically ineligible players

Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
Brother Martin entered the week 6-0, but now drop to 1-5. The school is requesting an emergency appeal hearing.