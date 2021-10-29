TDL Week 9: Scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets and the Lake Charles College Prep TrailBlazers play for the District 4-3A title in tonight’s Game of the Week.
Undefeated Iowa (8-0, 3-0) is coming off its closest game of the year, a 31-28 win over Westlake.
LCCP (5-3, 3-0) - on a three-game winning streak - is playing for its fourth-straight district title.
Touchdown Live begins at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m., online only.
As always, send us photos of you showing your team spirit!
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.