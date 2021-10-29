SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2021.

Nicole Lynn Savant, 45, Lake Charles: of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule I CDS; attempted simple burglary.

Ryan Micheal Willis, 27, Sulphur: of domestic abuse battery.

Dustin Ross Landry, 33, of Sulphur: Residential contractor fraud not more than $1,000; of issuing worthless checks of $1,000 or more, but less than $5,000; issuing worthless checks less than $1,000 upon third subsequent convictions; criminal conspiracy; 4 counts of theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $25,000 or more; exploitation of the infirmed; issuing worthless checks less than $1,000.

Sevak Sarkissian, 27, Sulphur: Production / manufacturing of CDS I with intent.

Aron James Charles Ewing, 26, Sulphur: First-offense operating while intoxicated.

Kent Eric Roth, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Arif Fata, 27, Burbank, California: Production / manufacturing of CDS I with intent.

Shamaria Tirra Dugas, 24, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.

Sonney Lee Carey, 50, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender.

McKeithan Donte Frank, 24, of Lake Charles: 2 counts of contempt of court.

Alexandra Marie Davis, 23, Beaumont, Texas: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Trent Ryan Brooks, 29, Sulphur, Simple burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Andrew Melancon, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Lawrence Sidney Brooks, 60, Orange, Texas: Out-of-state detainer.

Marguerite Renee Brignac, 39, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of CDS II; possession of CDS IV.

Christen Darius Butler, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery child endangerment; simple damage to property less than $1,000; home invasion.

Joshua Ray Price, 39, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft less than $1,000.

Timothy Wayne Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: first-offense battery of a dating partner.

Kelly Joseph Hukill, 32, Sulphur: In-state detainer.

Jada Kye Castille, 33, DeQuincy: Aggravated battery; home invasion; domestic abuse battery.

James Quinton Jamar Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; domestic abuse battery.

