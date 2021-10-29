Sports Person of the Week - Tag Stelly

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There isn’t an easy way to label Sulphur’s Tag Stelly. The senior plays every skill position on offense in almost a Taysom Hill-like role for the Tors.

“Puts a lot of pressure on a lot of other people as well like other teams,” said Stelly. “It’s hard for them to game plan us, but I just like being able to play everywhere. Gives me an opportunity to get the ball a lot more too.”

Simply put, Stelly is a football player.

“Tags a tremendous athlete and he’s turned into a tremendous leader for this program he’s come a million miles with his leadership qualities,” said head coach Chris Towery. “So to watch him make plays for this football team it’s really exciting he’s put in a lot of work it means a lot to him. So for him to help his teammates have success and to have a big night Friday night like he did was really really happy for that kid really proud of him. I can’t say enough about how far he’s come as a player and a leader.”

His playmaking ability was on full display in Sulphur’s come-from-behind victory over rival Barbe last week. In the Tor’s 35-31 win, Stelly led the offense with over 250 yards and two touchdowns as Sulphur beat Barbe for just the second time in 13 tries.

“It meant everything. That was my second time playing them,” Stelly said. “I played them my sophomore year and I lost by three by a field goal so it was aggravating so it was good to finally get my revenge and get a win against them. At one point we were down 12 and everybody was kind of nervous and I was just like keep our composure and we can go far.”

When he reflects on his time at Sulphur, Stelly says he wants to be remembered as an unselfish teammate.

“I want it to be he was a great leader. He was a good mentor to us and I want to help my teammates get far,” Stelly said. “I don’t want to just get one playoff win, I want to keep going.”

As for this season, Stelly is focused on helping the Tors reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

“We’re a young team and this is going to be someone’s first time in the playoffs also my first time in the playoffs so I think it’s good for our juniors,” Stelly added. “To get that first time in the playoffs as a young spot so next year they have a lot of confidence going into it as well. So it means a lot to me as well.”

