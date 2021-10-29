50/50 Thursdays
Jefferson Davis School Board updates mask guidelines

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday, the Jefferson Davis Parish School Board held a special meeting to discuss their masking guidelines.

“From the smiles on kids faces - the friends that they didn’t recognize that they had, that they knew from the year before was just unbelievable,” said a parent who attended the meeting.

After just one school day mask-free, positive reactions came from both children and teachers. The board met on Thursday to discuss their current masking policy, after Governor Jon Bel Edwards announced new guidelines this week.

Just last week, the board voted to allow parents the choice to quarantine their child after exposure to COVID-19. Per Gov. Edwards’ announcement, school districts must keep this policy in place in order to allow optional masking.

“No matter what, they just don’t want to have to wear masks,” said one of the board members. “They can deal with me going against what I did last week. I just wanted to relay that, and let everyone know where I stand.”

Some board members made it known that they were okay with redacting their previous decision, while several parents attended the meeting to voice their concerns.

“We just feel that it is an infringement on our rights as American citizens,” said parent Summer LeJeune. “We have been fighting - I say the school board - we have been fighting the mandates to try and get it taken away. Hopefully, tonight, we are optimistic that they are going to vote in favor of opting out of wearing masks at school.”

The board voted without opposition to allow optional masking, without the choice of optional quarantining.

“I am excited that they are going to do away with masks, but I am not excited that they are going to have to take away the parent’s choice on quarantine,” said parent, Brittney Chaisson. “I think the choice should be up to us on both things.”

The Jefferson Davis Parish School Board’s new guidelines will go into effect immediately.

Thursday, the Calcasieu School Board made wearing a mask optional for students, faculty, and staff. But, they still must be worn on school buses.

In Cameron Parish, the school board said students will only be required to wear masks on school buses.

Vernon Parish lifted its mask mandate.

At Allen Parish schools, masks are no longer required, but are recommended.

In Beauregard Parish, masks will be optional in schools staring Friday.

