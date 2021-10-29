Four Louisiana casinos receive sports betting licenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four Louisiana casinos now have licenses to start sports betting.

This Sunday ahead of the Saints vs Bucs game, Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s will start accepting its first sports bets at 7 a.m.

Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge in Baton Rouge, and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City were all issued licenses today. They’ll roll out their sports betting programs next week.

Voters approved sports betting last year in 55 of 64 Louisiana Parishes, but state lawmakers had to set up the framework to regulate and tax sports wagers.

Now some of the first on-site sports betting options are ready to roll. Officials at Harrah’s said bettors have been anxious to place their bets.

“The number of times is relentless, right. I came up here just to see what’s going on the games, and catch some scores on the TV’s. It was just a steady stream of guests coming up and saying ‘Is this open? Can we bet now?’” said Samir Mowad, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

L’Auberge in Baton Rouge will open its sportsbook Monday at 4 p.m. Boomtown is set to launch at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mississippi started taking sports bets back in 2018 but still hasn’t implemented mobile betting.

Louisiana gambling regulators say mobile betting on smartphones is still a couple of months away.

