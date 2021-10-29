50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Four Louisiana casinos receive sports betting licenses

Sports betting is legal in 55 of 64 parishes in Louisiana
Sports betting is legal in 55 of 64 parishes in Louisiana
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four Louisiana casinos now have licenses to start sports betting.

This Sunday ahead of the Saints vs Bucs game, Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s will start accepting its first sports bets at 7 a.m.

Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge in Baton Rouge, and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City were all issued licenses today. They’ll roll out their sports betting programs next week.

Voters approved sports betting last year in 55 of 64 Louisiana Parishes, but state lawmakers had to set up the framework to regulate and tax sports wagers.

Now some of the first on-site sports betting options are ready to roll. Officials at Harrah’s said bettors have been anxious to place their bets.

“The number of times is relentless, right. I came up here just to see what’s going on the games, and catch some scores on the TV’s. It was just a steady stream of guests coming up and saying ‘Is this open? Can we bet now?’” said Samir Mowad, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

L’Auberge in Baton Rouge will open its sportsbook Monday at 4 p.m. Boomtown is set to launch at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mississippi started taking sports bets back in 2018 but still hasn’t implemented mobile betting.

Louisiana gambling regulators say mobile betting on smartphones is still a couple of months away.

RELATED STORIES:

Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s Casino eagerly anticipating the green light to take bets

L’Auberge Baton Rouge to start sports betting Monday

Paragon Casino Resort And Betfred Sports Launch Sports Betting In Louisiana

Louisiana sports betting to begin during football season

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

Temperatures cooling into the overnight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine sticks around into Sunday, cool temperatures for Trick-Or-Treating
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2021
As COVID booster shot eligibility expands, many may still have questions.
Regional medical director clarifies information regarding COVID boosters
As COVID booster shot eligibility expands, many may still have questions.
Regional medical director clarifies information regarding COVID boosters
The roof of a woman's unit was ripped off by the wind while she was inside.
Severe storms damage apartment complex