FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our Fall weather continues into the weekend, Halloween stays dry and sunny

The weather remains chilly for Football games this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cool weather is sticking around as highs have managed to reach the middle to upper 60′s so far with many areas struggling to reach 70 this afternoon. The big story remains the windy conditions we are seeing as gust are still approaching 30 mph at times, but those will slowly begin to subside as we head into the overnight hours before we turn cooler for Saturday morning.

Cool night and afternoons making the perfect weather for some Gumbo (KPLC)

Any evening plans that you have will be fine weather wise as rain and storms won’t be an issue, however you’ll need to grab the jacket or coat before heading out the door with breezy conditions for the first half of the evening. Friday Night Football will be a chilly one with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 50′s with mostly clear skies and that will be the case heading into Saturday morning as well. As you wake up on Saturday temperatures start in the upper 40′s for inland areas and near 50 for areas along and south of I-10. Plenty of sunshine will be around for Saturday and that will help to warm things nicely for the afternoon but we will remain below average with highs only reaching the lower 70′s for the afternoon. Outdoor plans will be just fine with no issues from the weather as winds will relax with winds remaining much lower than the last several days.

Sunshine and cooler weather returns for the weekend (KPLC)

High pressure will remain in charge heading into Halloween keeping sunshine in the forecast but the winds will be turning a little more easterly with time and that will mean highs warm just a little more into the middle to upper 70′s but that is right where we should be for this time of year. For Trick-or-Treating the weather will be just fine but a light jacket may be needed for the kids if they plan on staying out late with temperatures falling into the upper 50′s. The big thing you’ll notice heading into both Saturday and Sunday morning will be the chilly temperatures with lower 50′s and upper 40′s likely for most locations. These numbers will moderate slightly though into early next week as moisture begins to return.

Weather stays quiet through the weekend with plenty of sunshine (KPLC)

Moving into the start of next week our afternoons warm a few degrees with highs managing to reach the middle to upper 70′s through Wednesday before a cold front arrives by late week to cool things off once again with Fall weather returning. Models continue to bring in much cooler weather with highs a little cooler than what we could see this weekend. Now the question will be do temperatures fall that low and that is something we will have to watch over the course of the next few days but highs look to be in the low 70′s with overnight lows in the lower 50′s. For now enjoy the sunshine ahead this weekend with the Fall weather and of course stay safe if you are heading out!

Rain totals low over the next few days before chances increase by next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

