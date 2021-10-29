FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and breezy again today with a nice weekend on tap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While winds won’t be a strong as Thursday, we’re still in for another rather breezy day ahead as winds kick up by late morning through the afternoon out of the northwest gusting over 30 mph at times. These winds continue drawing down cool dry air that will remain in place through the weekend. A few clouds will move through at times today, but some sunshine will return with highs only in the middle to upper 60s this afternoon!

With winds dying down by early evening, the outdoor forecast for high school games this evening will be on the cool side as temperatures fall into the 50s quickly after sunset. Make sure to take a jacket or blanket if you’re headed to those games tonight but at least the winds will be calmer by this evening. Look for lows to dip into the upper 40s overnight as we start our Saturday morning off on a sunny note. Highs tomorrow top out around 70 with northwesterly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Our Halloween forecast is looking even nicer with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s at sunrise, warming into the upper 70s by afternoon with beautiful sunny skies and lighter winds. A sleeve may be in order for the trick-or-treating as temperatures drop into the 60s by early evening under clear skies. A slight warmup starts off the new workweek with highs closer to 80 Monday and Tuesday.

The pattern begins to get active again by the middle of next week with another front on the way by next Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain chances increase and temperatures will again drop again late next week, but another front will follow by the end of the following weekend that could bring more storms and cooler temperatures as well!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

