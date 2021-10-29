50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowgirls Down Lady Lions In Straight Sets

McNeese volleyball
McNeese volleyball(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese volleyball moved into a third-place tie in the league standings with a straight-set (25-20, 25-16, 25-15) Southland Conference win over Southeastern here Thursday night to improve to 6-4 in league play and 12-9 overall. The win avenged a previous five-set loss at Southeastern earlier this month. The loss drops the Lady Lions to 8-14 overall and 6-4 in the SLC.

Aryn Johnson and Anyse Smith paced McNeese with 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Johnson also ended the match with a .545 hitting percentage and five blocks while Smith ended with a .364 hitting percent.

Bria Plante led the Cowgirls block party with a match-high seven blocks. McNeese ended the match with 20 blocks while Southeastern picked up nine.

Ceci Harness continued her streak of dishing out double-figure assists, ending the night with a match-high 25. Lizzy Low led McNeese with eight digs. The Cowgirls trailed 8-6 early on in the opening set but four straight points behind the serve of Ceci Harness gave McNeese a 10-8 lead and one they wouldn’t give up. Southeastern cut the lead to 19-18 but a kill by Macee Krpec and two Lady Lion errors put the Cowgirls up 22-8. With McNeese leading 23-20, Johnson put the set away with back-to-back kills to give McNeese a 1-0 lead.

Harness’ serve was evident once again in set 2 as McNeese took an early 3-1 lead with her serving to open the second set. McNeese continued to build on its lead and also used Baylee Laskoskie’s serve to score four straight points to extend the lead to 10-4.

Late in the set, a kill by Kendall Glueck put McNeese up 21-13. McNeese would end the set on a 4-3 run and would win the set 25-16 on a kill by Glueck to give the Cowgirls a 2-0 overall lead.

A kill by Smith to open the third set was the momentum the Cowgirls needed to move out to an 8-3 lead on a service ace by Laskoskie.  A Cowgirl scoring run extended the lead to 12-6. Southeastern went on a scoring run of their own to pull to within 15-12 but a Jaylin Gordon kill halted the Lady Lion run. McNeese then scored three straight points to take an 18-12 lead then late in the set, got three more points off Laskoskie’s serve to lead 22-14.  McNeese scored three of the final four points of the set to win the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.

McNeese concludes its four-match homestand with a 1 p.m. match against Northwestern State on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Josh Matthews catching a TD pass in their week 4 match up vs SLU
Cowboys hit the road for second SLC rivalry game vs SLU
Sports Person of the Week - Tag Stelly #SWLApreps #SPOTW
Sports Person of the Week - Tag Stelly #SWLApreps #SPOTW
Tag Stelly taking a hand off in practice
Sports Person of the Week - Tag Stelly
Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
Kim Mulkey holds news conference on upcoming LSU women’s basketball season