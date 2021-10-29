Cowgirls Down Lady Lions In Straight Sets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese volleyball moved into a third-place tie in the league standings with a straight-set (25-20, 25-16, 25-15) Southland Conference win over Southeastern here Thursday night to improve to 6-4 in league play and 12-9 overall. The win avenged a previous five-set loss at Southeastern earlier this month. The loss drops the Lady Lions to 8-14 overall and 6-4 in the SLC.

Aryn Johnson and Anyse Smith paced McNeese with 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Johnson also ended the match with a .545 hitting percentage and five blocks while Smith ended with a .364 hitting percent.

Bria Plante led the Cowgirls block party with a match-high seven blocks. McNeese ended the match with 20 blocks while Southeastern picked up nine.

Ceci Harness continued her streak of dishing out double-figure assists, ending the night with a match-high 25. Lizzy Low led McNeese with eight digs. The Cowgirls trailed 8-6 early on in the opening set but four straight points behind the serve of Ceci Harness gave McNeese a 10-8 lead and one they wouldn’t give up. Southeastern cut the lead to 19-18 but a kill by Macee Krpec and two Lady Lion errors put the Cowgirls up 22-8. With McNeese leading 23-20, Johnson put the set away with back-to-back kills to give McNeese a 1-0 lead.

Harness’ serve was evident once again in set 2 as McNeese took an early 3-1 lead with her serving to open the second set. McNeese continued to build on its lead and also used Baylee Laskoskie’s serve to score four straight points to extend the lead to 10-4.

Late in the set, a kill by Kendall Glueck put McNeese up 21-13. McNeese would end the set on a 4-3 run and would win the set 25-16 on a kill by Glueck to give the Cowgirls a 2-0 overall lead.

A kill by Smith to open the third set was the momentum the Cowgirls needed to move out to an 8-3 lead on a service ace by Laskoskie. A Cowgirl scoring run extended the lead to 12-6. Southeastern went on a scoring run of their own to pull to within 15-12 but a Jaylin Gordon kill halted the Lady Lion run. McNeese then scored three straight points to take an 18-12 lead then late in the set, got three more points off Laskoskie’s serve to lead 22-14. McNeese scored three of the final four points of the set to win the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.

McNeese concludes its four-match homestand with a 1 p.m. match against Northwestern State on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.