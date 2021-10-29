Cowboys hit the road for second SLC rivalry game vs SLU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese and Southeastern both enter their re-match riding momentum. The Cowboys won their last two games, which included an upset over ranked UIW, while the Lions are currently on a five-game winning streak.

The Cowboys are aware of the challenge SLU poses, as they fell 38-35 earlier this month. This time around, they’re working towards a different result.

“Could we get over the hump? That’s our focus in this week’s preparation against a quality football team,” said head coach Frank Wilson We embrace it! We embrace it no one said it would be easy and this week it only gets harder than it was even last week.”

Quarterback Cole Kelley is a big reason for the difficulty. Last time out, he totaled over 400 yards and four touchdowns. Defensive end Mason Kinsey said the Pokes defense will have to have the same effect they had against UIW last week as they sacked the Cardinals 10 times.

“It’s a must this week. We can’t let off the gas with this guy,” Kinsey said. “We all want a shutout this game.”

Last week against the Cardinals the Cowboys registered 10 sacks and three turnovers. However, this week the emphasis is being put on bringing down Cole Kelley if he takes off from the pocket.

“We’re going to try to distract him. We’re going to try to get him out of the pocket and not just allow him to stand there and throw the ball at will against us, but again we have to tackle the big fella when he does tuck it away, " Wilson said.

During the teams’ first meeting, the Cowboys outscored SLU 28-14 in the second half. McNeese understands that this game isn’t one that is easy to overcome yet another slow start.

“We’re going to try to put our foot on the gas from the first quarter all the way to the fourth that’s just our mentality,” said tight end Jamal Pettigrew. “In all honesty that’s an important part to any game we have to start fast we have to get going fast because we know the other team on the other sideline is going to try and go fast as well and get after it.”

With this being the Cowboys third time going up against an FCS ranked opponent this season they understand going into it that they may have to match the lion’s point for point.

