COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

In the latest update from the LDH, Region 5 is under 20 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 25 (9). The LDH is also reporting under 300 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 25 (210).

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 and 76% of deaths from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 28.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 241 new cases.

· 22 new deaths.

· 307 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 47 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 17 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 23 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 1 new death.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 10 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

