COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 29, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
In the latest update from the LDH, Region 5 is under 20 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 25 (9). The LDH is also reporting under 300 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 25 (210).
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 and 76% of deaths from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 28.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 241 new cases.
· 22 new deaths.
· 307 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).
· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 47 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 17 new cases.
· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 23 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).
· 36 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 13 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 1 new death.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 37 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 10 active cases among inmates.
· 35 active cases among staff members.
