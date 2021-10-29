Attorney general offers Holloween safety tips

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is offering safety tips to encourage families to be vigilant this Holloween.

“It is imperative that parents and guardians take the appropriate precautions to make certain Louisiana’s children remain out of harm’s way,” said Attorney General Landry. “I encourage adults to review the following safety tips and re-iterate them to their children.”

Never trick-or-treat alone; walk in groups with a trusted adult.

Only visit well-lit houses, and never accept rides from strangers.

Carry a flashlight, and place reflective tape or glowstick on costumes and bags.

Always cross the street at corners, and obey traffic signals and crosswalks.

Ensure that costumes fit properly and are flame-resistant.

Remember that masks can make it hard for children to see what is around them, including cars.

If driving, be sure to eliminate any distractions and be aware of trick-or-treaters.

