50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Attorney general offers Holloween safety tips

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is offering safety tips to encourage families to be vigilant this Holloween.

“It is imperative that parents and guardians take the appropriate precautions to make certain Louisiana’s children remain out of harm’s way,” said Attorney General Landry. “I encourage adults to review the following safety tips and re-iterate them to their children.”

  • Never trick-or-treat alone; walk in groups with a trusted adult.
  • Only visit well-lit houses, and never accept rides from strangers.
  • Carry a flashlight, and place reflective tape or glowstick on costumes and bags.
  • Always cross the street at corners, and obey traffic signals and crosswalks.
  • Ensure that costumes fit properly and are flame-resistant.
  • Remember that masks can make it hard for children to see what is around them, including cars.
  • If driving, be sure to eliminate any distractions and be aware of trick-or-treaters.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

Sunshine and cooler weather returns for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our Fall weather continues into the weekend, Halloween stays dry and sunny
Three arrested in connection with theft from ATM following traffic stop on I-10.
Three Houston men arrested in Lake Charles in connection with ATM theft in Covington
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2021
COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 29, 2021