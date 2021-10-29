50/50 Thursdays
Allen authorities say $500K worth of drugs seized near Kinder

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Drugs with a street value of $500,000 were seized during a raid near Kinder this week, according to Allen Parish authorities.

While executing a search warrant at a residence in the 3200 block of La. 383, detectives with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Kinder Police Department, found approximately 8.37 pounds (3,800 grams) of methamphetamine, 2.22 pounds (1,008 grams) of cocaine, 11.07 ounces (310 grams) of black tar heroin and 10 grams of marijuana, according to information from Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives also seized assault rifles and a handgun during the investigation.

Hebert said information obtained on Oct. 27, 2021, led to the search warrant.

Two men were arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Detention Center.

Mauro Sandoval, 38, of Kinder: Two counts manufacture / distribution of CDS I; two counts manufacture / distribution of CDS II; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs. Bond: $466K.

Martin Cavazos, 35, of Kinder: Two counts manufacture / distribution of CDS I; two counts manufacture / distribution of CDS II. Bond: $390K.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

