Aftermath of the strongest tornado to hit Calcasieu Parish in over 20 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s back to square one for several residents hit by that most powerful tornado that hit South Lake Charles.

Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lake Charles surveying the damage on Thursday.

Reports from the National Weather Service said it was an EF-2 tornado that passed through South Lake Charles, causing significant damage to roughly a dozen homes and minor damage to several more.

“I kept hearing the warnings that it was going to hit our area around 12:20 and it was about that time that I heard the wind howling and then I heard a shrill whistle,” said Debbie Lemoine.

Reports show the tornado was about 300 yards wide with speeds reaching 130 miles per hour. It’s confirmed have been on the ground for 2.2 miles.

“I heard a big boom and came out the door and seen the RV flipped over,” said Devin Rivett.

The tornado warning on Devin Rivett’s phone woke him up, but just moments later he heard a big boom and jumped into action.

“I went into go mode went around back and broke into the camper climbed over the bedroom and my father-in-law was in the recliner,” Rivett said.

His father-in-law was living in a camper because of Hurricane Laura and Rivett found him on his back in that recliner holding up a coffee table from falling on him.

”The couch missed his head by a couple of inches but he was just laying in the recliner and he couldn’t get out because he recently had a stroke,” Rivett said.

Remarkably, he was uninjured.

Across the street, Debbie Lemoine heard shrieking outside.

“A young girl was driving down Heim Reed and a trampoline blew over and she just panicked and ran out of her car and came here,” Lemoine said.

It wasn’t until later that Lemoine realized her house had been damaged.

“I think it helped me comforting her that once I noticed the damage I didn’t lose it because I was busy comforting her,” Lemoine said.

Lemoine said she’s never been through anything like this before.

“This was scary, scarier than I’ve been through,” Lemoine said.

Governor John Bel Edwards understands the state of Southwest Louisiana and he’s going to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We don’t want anyone to be left behind, that’s just not what we’re about in Louisiana. Am I afraid it’s going to happen? Yeah, I’m concerned about that. otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing but at the end of the day, I remain optimistic that we will receive the funding necessary in order to effect a good recovery,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

This week the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced about $595 million will be awarded to help with the recovery after Hurricane Laura.

But, Governor Edwards said even though he appreciates the money, it’s not enough.

“I don’t believe that the allocation that was given to Louisiana out of the 1 point 6 1 billion dollars in the appropriation for community development block grant funding for 2020 storms across the country will be sufficient for to address the most pressing need for Southwest Louisiana which is the unmet need for housing,” Edwards said.

The Governor said at least two people were injured.

One woman when the window of her home blew in and a second person with a deep cut from flying debris.

