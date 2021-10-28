Two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish claims life of Glenmora man

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish Wednesday claimed the life of a Glenmora man, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 165, south of Pawnee Road in Allen Parish, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, according to Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal.

The crash claimed the life of Leon Henry Wallace Jr., 59, of Glenmora, according to Senegal.

Senegal said the initial investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler, driven by James Randal Gowen, 53, of Milton, FL., was traveling south on US 165 in a merging lane adjacent to the left lane of travel.

At the same time, a 2012 GMC Sierra, driven by Wallace, was traveling south on US 165 in the left lane, and as the driver of the 18-wheeler began to merge into the left lane of travel, the rear right side of the trailer struck the front left side of the GMC, according to Senegal.

Senegal said Wallace, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Gowen was properly restrained and not injured, according to Senegal.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Gowen and Wallace and submitted for analysis, according to Senegal.

Senegal said the crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police said Troop D has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths in 2021.

