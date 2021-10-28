SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2021.

Jamie Juarez, 49, Corpus Christi, TX: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Catalina Garza, 50, Corpus Christi, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Daniel Markeil Smith, 38, Vidalia: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Nathan James Bergeron, 36, Sulphur: Use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of stole things under $1,000; broken headlamps on motor vehicles; contempt of court.

Zoya Nasreen Zia, 19, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Danon Shain Murphy, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Russell Troy Mearse, 52, Starks: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darius Jamar Walker, 30, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Danny Ray Lewing, 54, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Louis Carlton Pool, 44, DeQuincy: Theft under $5,000; identity theft worth $1,000 or more.

David Bordelon Sr., 53, Eunice: Contractor fraud with $25,000 or more (2 charges).

Byron Lamar Jackson, 31, Iowa: Federal detainer; revocation of parole; home invasion; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of stolen firearms.

Jacob Scott Langford, 29, Sulphur: Contractor fraud with $25,000 or more; theft under $25,000.

Victor Paul Assunto Jr., 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; registration plate not illuminated; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Augustine Hernandez, 58, Houston, TX: Property damage under $50,000.

Marcus James Mitchell, 45, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Justin Lewis Gallier, 22, Lumberton, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Kristin Nicole McPherson, 25, Hayes: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Shane Lynn Bott, 48, Bell City: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Steven Wayne Frisby, 48, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Jamarlon Marquz Bulter, 35, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000; out of state detainer (2 charges).

Will Antonio Celestine, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Marques Jermaine Strambler, 33, Houston, TX: Following vehicles; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule I drug; out of state detainer (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Russell Craig Perkins, 32, DeQuincy: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

John Timothy Marcantel, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Christopher Jamal Wilson, 33, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000; out of state detainer (2 charges).

John Paul Culpepper, 51, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Dmarcus Reginald Smith, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).

Adele Arlene Burt, 45, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges).

